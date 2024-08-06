Dhaka airport resumes operations

The flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has resumed after the six hours suspension that started from 5:30 PM on Monday.

"Yes, the flight operation started. However, few flights have been cancelled," Dhaka Airport executive director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told TBS.

The scheduled flights to and from Dhaka were heavily hampered and rescheduled as Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka was closed for six hours from 5:30pm on Monday (5 August).

The airline sources said that they have to reschedule their flights, especially on international routes.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines manager (PR) Masud Hossain told TBS, "Our scheduled flight has started after 3 AM Tuesday. The flight that was cancelled will be go in a rescheduled period."

However, most of the domestic flights were operated before the declaration of the airport closed.

Earlier on Monday, the closure of declaration of Dhaka airport came through a press release of the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

No aircraft will take off or land at this time and the terminals will remain closed, it said in a statement.