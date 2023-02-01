Dhaka airport flights to remain suspended for 5 hours every night for 2 months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 05:55 pm

Second terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Second terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The runways at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will remain closed for 5 hours every night for the upcoming two months due to renovation work of the runway lighting system.

Flight take-off and landing will remain suspended from 2am to 7am every night during this period.

Executive Director of the airport Group Captain Muhammad Kamrul Islam said, "We had 7 to 8 flights during this window, which were often diverted due to the winter weather. It disrupts flight operations. These flights have been shifted to other times of the day for the time being."

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has taken the initiative to upgrade the Instrument Landing System (ILS) of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar so that flights can land even amid dense fog.

