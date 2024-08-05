Dhaka airport declared closed for 6 hours

The scheduled flights to and from Dhaka were heavily hampered and rescheduled as Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka was closed for six hours from 5:30pm on Monday (5 August).

The airline sources said they have to reschedule their flights, especially on international routes.

However, most domestic flights were operated before the declaration of the airport closed.

Earlier on Monday, the closure of declaration of Dhaka airport was came through a release of the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

No aircraft will take off or land at this time and the terminals will remain closed, it said in a statement.

Kamrul Islam, GM (Public Relations), US Bangla Airlines told TBS, "The flights that were suspended will conduct and rescheduled gradually after the reopening of terminals. Our outgoing passengers suffered for flight delay."

The domestic airlines Air Astra has decreased its flight to five on Monday.

The airlines deputy manager Sakib Hasan Shuva told TBS, "We have decreased flights due to passenger shortage today. Normally we conduct 13 flights in a day. Our flight was not hampered as all were operated before 5:30pm."