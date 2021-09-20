Dhaka airport awaits UAE approval to launch RT-PCR labs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 01:33 pm

The approval for the standard of procedure (SoP) to launch RT-PCR testing facilities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport may come today from United Arab Emirate (UAE), Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said.

"We are working to ensure the international standard for these RT-PCR labs at the airport, CAAB Chairman said while inaugurating Cleanliness Week 2021 at Dhaka airport on Monday.

Earlier, the SoPs submitted by the six out of seven organisations selected for the job was sent to UAE for their formal approval.

Mafidur Rahman said, "We will start building the labs at the multi-storey car parking building at the airport, a place safe to set up the labs, as soon as we get the approval."

"Covid-19 testing fees will be the same for all UAE-bound passengers. Moreover, the concerned organization will be punished if any passenger has to return due to false Covid-certificate issued by them," he added further.
 
The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on 15 September gave permission to seven healthcare facilities to set up labs at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The approved facilities are – Stemz Health Care (BD) Ltd Dhaka, CSBF Health Centre, AMZ Hospital Ltd, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College, Gulshan Clinic Ltd, and DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics.

The UAE has made it mandatory for returnees to get a rapid PCR test six hours prior to flying from Bangladesh.
The condition causing uncertainty among around 40,000 migrants who are eager to return to their workplaces.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier directed authorities concerned to set up rapid PCR labs to carry out Covid-19 tests on outbound passengers at the country's three international airports within three to four days.

Outbound passengers will be able to undergo Covid-19 tests at the booths by paying a minimum of Tk1,700 to a maximum of Tk2,300, according to a ministry circular issued on Wednesday.
 

