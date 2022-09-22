Dhaka airport authorities deny claims of missing belongings of SAFF winners

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 03:00 pm

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Photo: UNB.
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Photo: UNB.

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities have said that they could not find any truth in the incident of belongings going missing from the luggage of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion footballers Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsun Nahar.

After scrutinising CCTV footages at the airport no such evidence of tampering with the footballers' luggage was found, said the airport authorities in a written notice published by its office of the executive director on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Krishna's father Vasudev Sarkar told media, "My daughter called me in the morning. She was very upset. Krishna told me that $400 was stolen from her luggage. And some Nepalese currency and clothes were also lost from Shamsun Nahar's luggage."

Money, clothes missing from luggage of SAFF winning footballers at airport

The SAFF Wome's Championship winners reached Dhaka on Wednesday after their highly celebrated victory in Nepal.

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title.

