Dhaka airport authorities advise early arrival amid anti-quota movement

Dhaka airport authorities have advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays amid the anti-quota protest that has brought road and rail communication across the country.

In a statement issued today (10 July), the airport authorities said, "The airlines have advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays caused."

The airlines are also making efforts to accommodate passengers affected by these delays.

"We are trying our best to accommodate passengers who may be delayed," the statement read.

As of now, no specific changes to scheduled flights have been announced.