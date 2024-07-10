Dhaka airport authorities advise early arrival amid anti-quota movement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:11 pm

Related News

Dhaka airport authorities advise early arrival amid anti-quota movement

In a statement issued today (10 July), the airport authorities said, "The airlines have  advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays caused."

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:11 pm
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: UNB
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. File Photo: UNB

Dhaka airport authorities have advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays amid the anti-quota protest that has brought road and rail communication across the country.  

In a statement issued today (10 July), the airport authorities said, "The airlines have  advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays caused."

The airlines are also making efforts to accommodate passengers affected by these delays. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are trying our best to accommodate passengers who may be delayed," the statement read. 

As of now, no specific changes to scheduled flights have been announced.

Top News

Dhaka airport / Anti-quota protest / Student protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

7h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

6h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

31m | Videos
Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

1h | Videos
Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

2h | Videos
Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

2h | Videos