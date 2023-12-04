Dhaka-19 seat: Eight nominations accepted, 4 rejected

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 05:02 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The nominations of eight candidates were validated, while four got rejected to contest in the national polls for the Dhaka-19 (Savar-Ashulia) constituency.

Returning Officer Md Anisur Rahman gave the announcement after scrutinising the nomination papers on Monday (4 December). 

The nomination of Jatiya Party nominated candidate Abul Kalam Azad has been suspended in the constituency.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been declared valid include Dr Enamur Rahman, the Awami League's nominated candidate; Talukdar Mohammad Tauhid Jung Murad and Muhammad Saiful Islam, independent candidates previously deprived of nomination by the Awami League; Gano Front candidate Nurul Amin, Trinamool BNP candidate Mahbubul Hasan; Milan Kumar Bhanj of Bangladesh Congress; Zaker Party candiate Shamsuddin Ahmed, and National People's Party candidate Israfil Hossain Savari.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of Jatiya Party candidate Bahadur Islam, Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Md Zulhas, Bangladesh Jatiya Party candidate Irene Parveen, BNM candidate Md Saiful Islam Member have been cancelled.

Additionally, the nomination paper of Jatiya Party candidate Abul Kalam Azad has been put on hold due to issues related to the submission of an income tax document.

Mazharul Islam, assistant returning officer of Dhaka-19 constituency, told The Business Standard that the candidates whose nominations were declared invalid can appeal.

Dhaka-19 / Nomination papers / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

