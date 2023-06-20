Dhaka-17 by-polls: Hero Alom appeals to get back candidacy

Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom has submitted an appeal to the Election Commission to get his candidacy back for the Dhaka-17 by-election.

"I have filed an appeal today. Even though my voters are right, they are not being counted. This time, I may not get my candidature back. I will move to the High Court then," Hero Alam said.

On 18 June, the Election Commission cancelled Hero Alom's nominations for Dhaka-17 by-polls.

Returning Officer Munir Hossain Khan said Hero Alam's candidacy was revoked due to his failure to provide the mandatory 1% support from the voters of the mentioned constituency.

Earlier, Hero Alom collected the nomination paper from the commission's office in Dhaka on 4 June.

The constituency became vacant following the death of Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

As per the schedule, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 25 June, and symbols will be allotted the next day. The elections will be held on 17 July.