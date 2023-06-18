Dhaka-17 by-election: Hero Alom's nomination cancelled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 04:27 pm

Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the nomination paper of the independent candidate in Dhaka-17 by-election Ashraful Hossen Alom alias Hero Alom.

"Those whose nominations have been cancelled can appeal to the Election Commission," Munir Hossain Khan, the returning officer of the Dhaka-17 by-election and senior election officer of the Dhaka district, said on Sunday (18 June) after scrutiny of the nomination papers.

He said Hero Alam's candidacy was revoked due to his failure to provide the mandatory 1% support from the voters of the mentioned constituency.

Fifteen intending candidates submitted nomination papers for contesting the polls and seven of them were declared valid while the others were scrapped, he added.  

Earlier, Hero Alom collected the nomination paper from the Election Commission (EC) office in Dhaka on 4 June.

The constituency became vacant following the death of Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooq, on 15 May this year.

"The Member of Parliament for this constituency was a senior brother from our film industry. I will try to complete his unfinished works if elected," Alom had said after collecting the nomination paper.

If any seat in the Parliament becomes vacant, a by-election must be held within 90 days. As such, the seat is bound to hold a by-election by 12 August.

On 1 June, the Election Commission Secretariat released a notification, announcing the schedule for the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers were scrutinised on 18 June (today). The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 25 June, and symbols will be allotted the next day.

On 17 July, voting will commence from 8am and last till 4pm.

The first session of the 11th National Parliament took place on 30 January, 2019, and as per the constitutional obligation, the 12th parliamentary elections must be conducted by 29 January, 2024. This means, whoever is elected in Dhaka-17 will be a member of Parliament for a period of five months.

Dhaka-17 by-polls / Hero Alom / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

