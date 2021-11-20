DGHS resumes biometric attendance for employees  

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has ordered the resumption of biometric attendance for all employees with the country's Covid-19 cases on the decline.

The order was issued on Thursday in a bid to ensure more transparent and regulated attendance of the employees, said an order of the health department.

Besides, the concerned offices have been asked to contact relevant authorities to repair the out of order biometric machines on an emergency basis.

Biometric attendance, which involves pressing one's finger on the scanner of a biometric machine, was discontinued across all government offices since last year, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Attendance was instead being maintained through physical registers.