DGHS probe body submits report over death of 2 B’baria kids

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 08:48 pm

The investigation committee formed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Chattogram divisional office has submitted its report on the death of two children in Brahmanbaria allegedly after taking "Napa syrup".

The three-member committee headed by Cumilla Medical College Hospital Director Mohammad Mohiuddin submitted the report to the DGHS Chattogram divisional office Tuesday (15 March) afternoon. 

Confirming the update, CMCH Director Md Mohiuddin said they had submitted the report ahead of the stipulated time.

However, he did not disclose anything about the findings.

Meanwhile, the committee formed by Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital authorities suspended their activities after learning of the DGHS committee.

Earlier on 10 March, two children – Yasin Khan, 6, and Morsalin Khan, 5, – from Durgapur village of Ashuganj upazila, died seemingly after taking Napa syrup.

The Department of Drug Administration, the Chattogram Divisional Office of DGHS and the Brahmanbaria District Sadar Hospital Authority formed three separate investigation committees into the incident.

The children's mother, Lima Begum, said they fell ill after being fed the medicine and were first taken to the Ashuganj Health Complex. Later they were taken to the District Sadar Hospital.

The doctor on duty at the emergency department said that the two children were in good condition and advised them to take them home and give him more water and sour food. 

One child died on the way home and another died after being taken home.

