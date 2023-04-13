DGHS finds over 4% of Dhaka homes with aedes larvae

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has found the presence of aedes larvae in 4.03% of houses in the capital and the breeding rate of the dengue carrier higher in Dhaka South City Corporation than in Dhaka North.

A total of 3,150 houses in 108 wards of the two city corporations were covered in the post-monsoon survey, from 26 January to 4 February, and aedes larvae were confirmed in 127 houses [4.03%], in 40 wards of the Dhaka North and 50 wards of the Dhaka South, said the directorate.

Findings of the survey showed that 39.8% of the houses with aedes larva were multi-storey buildings and 32% were under-construction ones. Larvae were reported in 3.8% of houses in Dhaka North and 4.18% of houses in Dhaka South.

In Dhaka North, wards 3, 23, 26 and 38 have the aedes larval Breteau Index at more than 10, and no ward has an index exceeding 20 – a level considered as risky.

On the other hand, Dhaka South ward 12 has the highest 24.14% BI level, and wards 2, 16 and 26 registered it at more than 10.

"A post-monsoon survey cannot forecast the density of mosquito infestation due to low rainfall at that time. The results of the survey to be conducted in April-May can help understand the situation," Prof Dr Kabirul Bashar of the Zoology Department, Jahangirnagar University, said at an event releasing the DGHS survey findings at the Institute of Public Health in the capital's Mohakhali on Thursday.

"The aedes mosquito has a life cycle… The upcoming cycle will start in April, and the new trend can be realised based on it. For this, a pre-monsoon survey should be conducted quickly," he added.

DGHS Additional Director General (Planning and Development) Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir said that it is important to take necessary measures to prevent dengue since the infection can cause the risk of death.

The survey will help the city corporations to identify the risky areas and to prepare accordingly, he added.

However, as per data from the DGHS, 901 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country between 1 January to 13 April this year, and 10 have died so far.

