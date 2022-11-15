DGFI officer killed, RAB man wounded in shootout during drug bust: ISPR

A Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) officer working at the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) has died in a gunfight with drug traffickers.

A RAB official was also wounded in the incident that occured along the border with Myanmar in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari on Monday, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

DGFI and RAB were jointly conducting the anti-narcotic drive. The ISPR release, however, did not mention the names and positions of the victim officers.

"During the clash with drug smugglers, an on-duty DGFI man (BAF officer) embraced martyrdom by sacrificing his life for the country and a RAB member was also injured," added the release.