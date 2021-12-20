Dewanganj mayor expelled from AL for assaulting education officer

Bangladesh

20 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Dewanganj Municipality mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah, Photo: UNB
Dewanganj Municipality mayor Shahnewaz Shahan Shah was expelled from local unit of Awami League on Monday for assaulting the secondary education officer of Dewanganj upazila in Jamalpur district on the Victory Day.

President of Jamalpur district unit Awami League Advocate Baki Billah and General Secretary Faruk Amed Chowdhury announced it on Monday.

The ruling party took the decision on the ground of breaching party's discipline, they said.

On 16 December, Mayor Shahnewaz physically assaulted education officer Md Meher Ullah at a Victory Day programme in the upazila.

Md Meher was conducting the programme at Dewanganj Government High School premises. He was calling the names of the officials inviting them to place wreaths in serial.

As the mayor was the eighth in serial he got angry and started abusing Meher verbally. When the officer protested the mayor allegedly slapped him.

A case was filed against Shahnewaz in this connection on that day.

