Devastating fire leaves 14 families homeless in Chattogram

A total of 17 houses belonging to 14 families were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire that ripped through Ibrahim Colony in Shahjalal Para of Hathazari Municipality in Chattogram early Friday.

The victims and locals estimate the collective loss incurred by the destitute families to be more than Tk40 lakh. However, fire service officials estimate the extent of damage in the fire at Tk8 lakh.

According to fire service officials, the fire erupted from an electrical short circuit around 4:32am, rapidly engulfing the entire colony in flames. Upon receiving the distress call, Hathazari fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire around 6:20am.

At least 17 dwellings were consumed by the flames, leaving families grappling with profound loss. The affected families are of Fatema Begum, Soharbanu, Md Manju, Panna, Md Suman, Akhtar Hassan, Md Nur Mia, Md Nashir Uddin, Aklima, Md Ali, Md Osman, Md Wasim, Md Shah Alam, and Md Ibrahim.

Abdul Mannan, the senior station officer of Hathazari Fire Station, confirmed the fire incident, highlighting the prompt response that helped salvage the homes of many other families in the vicinity.

Offering reassurance to the affected families, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ABM Moshiuzzaman affirmed that the upazila administration stands ready to extend assistance to the fire victims.

