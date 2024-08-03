Dev, corporate professionals show solidarity with students  

Bangladesh

03 August, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 11:19 pm

We are determined to rise above fear, said Fahim Ahmed

Development professionals gather at Gulshan&#039;s Shahabuddin Park on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy
Development professionals gather at Gulshan's Shahabuddin Park on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy

Development and corporate professionals in Dhaka, under the banner 'Desperately Seeking Development Expert (DSDE),' held a sit-in for 'Freedom and Justice' expressing their solidarity with the ongoing student rights movements at Justice Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan 2 on Saturday.

"Injustice and state-led brutality must end," said Rubaiyath Sarwar, a development professional and researcher. He also said that the right to speak and write must be protected. Bangladesh cannot afford to lose any more citizens in the struggle for democracy. 

Warda Ashraf, a development professional and musician, said, "Our demand is clear. We are asking for proper support for all the wounded and deceased. We don't want to see our children wounded."

Expressing his solidarity with the protest, Tony Michael, another development communication professional, said, "We will continue this peaceful protest and alliance until justice is achieved."

Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao told TBS, "We are determined to rise above fear, to raise our voice against tyranny, to seek justice and freedom - so we can build a prosperous Bangladesh, together." 

The event commenced with the national anthem, creating a powerful moment as hundreds of development professionals, parents, pedestrians, and students joined together in song.

The demonstration program lasted for about an hour, concluding at 4:15 PM. Following this, participants started a march to join other citizens at Shaheed Minar in the capital.

protest / Student protest

