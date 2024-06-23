Detectives not under pressure after arresting AL leader Mintu over MP Azim murder: DB chief

Detectives are not under pressure after arresting Awami League leader Saidul Karim Mintu in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said today (23 June).



"The home minister directed us to investigate the case neutrally, and the DB is adhering to this directive," Harun stated while speaking to reporters at the DB office on Minto Road.



He assured that no innocent individuals would be harassed or unnecessarily summoned during the investigation.

"The investigating officer will conduct interrogations based on specific information through the court," added Harun, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner.



Regarding efforts to extradite the alleged mastermind, Akhteruzzaman Shaheen, currently in the USA, Harun said, "We have requested the Indian police to assist in bringing Shaheen back from the USA under their extradition treaty. Additionally, a DB team has discussed the matter with officials at the US Embassy in Dhaka."



Interpol has also been involved in the efforts to apprehend Shaheen, Harun said, adding, "We are working diligently to bring Shaheen back and to arrest one or two more suspects in the case. We hope to resolve the case soon."



In response to questions about MP Azim's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, and her visit to India, Harun said the Indian police, through the High Commission, have requested Dorin to visit the country. "She will travel once she recovers from a fever she has been suffering from over the past few days."



MP Anar went to Kolkata on 11 May for medical treatment and went missing on 14 May after leaving his flat in the city. His daughter filed a case on 22 May at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.



Earlier on 13 June, a Dhaka court placed Jhenaidah district Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on an eight-day remand in connection with the abduction and murder of MP Anar. The DB detained Mintu from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on 11 June, subsequently arresting him in the case.