Detectives not under pressure after arresting AL leader Mintu over MP Azim murder: DB chief

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 06:50 pm

Related News

Detectives not under pressure after arresting AL leader Mintu over MP Azim murder: DB chief

He assured that no innocent individuals would be harassed or unnecessarily summoned during the investigation

UNB
23 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected
Detective Branch (DB) of Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid. File Photo: Collected

Detectives are not under pressure after arresting Awami League leader Saidul Karim Mintu in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said today (23 June). 
 
"The home minister directed us to investigate the case neutrally, and the DB is adhering to this directive," Harun stated while speaking to reporters at the DB office on Minto Road. 
 
He assured that no innocent individuals would be harassed or unnecessarily summoned during the investigation. 

"The investigating officer will conduct interrogations based on specific information through the court," added Harun, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner. 
 
Regarding efforts to extradite the alleged mastermind, Akhteruzzaman Shaheen, currently in the USA, Harun said, "We have requested the Indian police to assist in bringing Shaheen back from the USA under their extradition treaty. Additionally, a DB team has discussed the matter with officials at the US Embassy in Dhaka." 
 
Interpol has also been involved in the efforts to apprehend Shaheen, Harun said, adding, "We are working diligently to bring Shaheen back and to arrest one or two more suspects in the case. We hope to resolve the case soon." 
 
In response to questions about MP Azim's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, and her visit to India, Harun said the Indian police, through the High Commission, have requested Dorin to visit the country. "She will travel once she recovers from a fever she has been suffering from over the past few days." 
 
MP Anar went to Kolkata on 11 May for medical treatment and went missing on 14 May after leaving his flat in the city. His daughter filed a case on 22 May at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station. 
 
Earlier on 13 June, a Dhaka court placed Jhenaidah district Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu on an eight-day remand in connection with the abduction and murder of MP Anar. The DB detained Mintu from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on 11 June, subsequently arresting him in the case. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

MP Azim Murder / DB chief / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

3h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

20m | Videos
Can laundered money be recovered?

Can laundered money be recovered?

1h | Videos
Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

1h | Videos
General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

2h | Videos