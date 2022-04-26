Detained Bangladeshis in Libya to be brought back: FM Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
26 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:11 pm

Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the government would bring back Bangladeshis who were detained by Libyan security forces off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

He said this while responding to a question at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen, however, did not tell the number though media reported that over 500 Bangladeshis have been detained.

They were detained on Saturday while preparing to cross over to Europe from Libya's capital Tripoli.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Major General SM Shamim Uz Zaman and his team are in touch with the Libyan authorities to rescue all of them.

Local media – The Libya Observer – tweeted claiming that security forces in Misrata have "arrested" more than 600 Bangladeshi migrants who were preparing to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the EU shores. 

Momen said many returned after being detained there and laid emphasis on mass awareness to avoid repetition of such incidents.

