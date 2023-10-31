Destroying factories means destroying your livelihood: PM tells agitating workers

Addressing the ongoing garments workers' unrest, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the workers risk their livelihoods when they damage factories.

"If the factories that provide you with employment are damaged, where will you find jobs? In such a scenario, returning to your village might become your only option," she said while speaking at a press briefing on her Brussels visit at the Gonobhaban on Tuesday (31 October).

The premier said, "When the garment workers made their demands, our labour ministry formed a committee to address the issue. The committee is actively engaged in discussions, and during these deliberations, it was mentioned that there may be a wage increase starting in December. The exact amount of the increase is still under consideration.

"Amidst these negotiations, a sudden wave of arson and factory destruction incidents occurred, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives. This is indeed a deeply unfortunate situation."

After the Awami League government assumed office in 2009, it incrementally raised wages, Hasina said, adding, "In the first phase, it was increased from Tk1,600 to Tk3,500. In the second phase, it reached Tk5,300, and in the third phase, it was raised to Tk8,300."

She went on to say, "We have not only established day care centres for their [RMG workers] children and implemented fire-fighting systems but also transformed these industries into environmentally friendly ones. Our support extends to providing tiffin allowances and maternity leave, among other benefits."

Agitating garment workers have been clashing with police in Gazipur since morning to push home their own demand for a hike in the minimum wage. They vandalised and set fire to police boxes in Safipur and Chandra areas. The RMG workers also launched an attack at a private hospital in Shafipur.

On the other hand, clashes broke out between protesting RMG workers, Awami League activisits and police in Dhaka's Mirpur area since the morning.

Garment workers have been protesting for a week demanding a minimum wage of Tk23,000, despite efforts by the government, workers' leaders, and owners' associations to normalise the situation.

On 21 October, readymade garments factory workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners have proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

On Monday (30 October), at least two people were killed and about 40 injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following yesterday's clashes, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian said the minimum wage for ready-made garments workers would be set higher than that proposed by the factory owners.