Destiny Scam: Rafiqul Amin jailed for 12 years, General Harun 4 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 11:59 am

From left: Harun Ur Rashid and Rafiqul Amin/Collected
From left: Harun Ur Rashid and Rafiqul Amin/Collected

A Dhaka court has sentenced Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin to 12 years imprisonment in a case embezzling customers' money from Destiny Multipurpose Co-operative Society and money laundering.

Destiny Group Chairman Lt General (retd) M Harun-Ar-Rashid was also given 4-years imprisonment. He surrendered before the court today.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judges Court-4 pronounced the verdict on Thursday (12 May).

On 31 July 2012, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed two cases with the Kalabagan police station, accusing 53 people including Destiny MD Rafiqul Amin and its chairman.

According to the case statement, Destiny laundered Tk3,285 crore of investors' money. The other case was filed on charges of laundering Tk1,389 crore out of Destiny's tree planting project.

Destiny zero

Rafiqul Amin landed in jail after he surrendered to the court in 2012 over a case filed by the ACC.

The court on 24 August 2016 framed charges in the two cases.

