Destination countries of money laundering, like US, also have role to play: TIB tells US anti-corruption coordinator

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 03:10 pm
07 August, 2023, 03:10 pm

Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has sought the support of the United States to prevent money being laundered to various countries including the US.

Executive Director of TIB Dr Iftekharuzzaman made the call during a meeting of TIB officials with a three-member delegation led by the US State Department's global anti-corruption coordinator Richard Nephew held at the US Embassy at 10:30am Monday.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman told TBS, "They said they are interested in preventing corruption in Bangladesh. It was discussed why despite having political will, institutional capacity and legal framework to prevent corruption, it often cannot be implemented.

"We have said that if they have the will, they can help us with capacity building on issues like money laundering," he added.

Dr Iftekhar said, "Since money laundering is a sophisticated crime, we, as well as the ACC, feel that they lack capacity. We have said that money laundering is not only a problem for countries of origin, but also for countries of destination. Destination countries, like the US, also have a role to play."

He said, "We have said that money laundering is possible and is happening in the United States. It is also the responsibility of the United States to prevent it. We have said that they should have a role in this."

"And after the money is laundered, the related institutions have to be supported from their side. There is often a lack in this regard and we have informed them about that," he added.

