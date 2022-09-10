Despite significant progress, Bangladesh again fell short of minimum standard: US fiscal transparency report

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
10 September, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 09:13 am

The Bangladesh government had made significant progress toward meeting international requirements. However, it continued to fall short of the minimum standard,  the US Department of State says in its 2022 Fiscal Transparency Report.  

Since 2008, in consultation with other relevant US agencies, the US Department of State has conducted fiscal transparency assessments of governments that receive US foreign assistance.  

According to the latest report published on Friday (9 September), during the review period, Bangladesh made significant progress by publishing its end-of-year report within a reasonable period.  

The country also made its executive budget proposal and enacted budget widely and easily accessible to the public, including online and information on debt obligations publicly available.  

Budget documents prepared by the authorities concerned provided a reasonably complete picture of the government's planned expenditures and revenue streams, including natural resource revenues, add the report.  

Financial allocations to and earnings from state-owned enterprises were included in publicly available budget documents as well as information in the budget was considered generally reliable, although budget documents were not prepared according to internationally accepted principles.  

Bangladesh's supreme audit institution reviewed the government's accounts, but its reports did not contain substantive findings and were not made publicly available within a reasonable period and it also did not meet international standards of independence, says the US report.  

The government specified in law or regulation and appeared to follow in practice the criteria and procedures for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licenses.  Basic information on natural resource extraction awards was not consistently made publicly available.

The recommendations made by the US to improve Bangladesh's fiscal transparency are as follows:

  • Preparing budget documents according to internationally accepted principles
  • Ensuring the supreme audit institution meets international standards of independence and has sufficient resources
  • Publishing timely audit reports that contain substantive findings, recommendations, and narratives
  • Making basic information about natural resource extraction awards publicly and consistently available

Fiscal transparency informs citizens how government and tax revenues are spent and is a critical element of effective public financial management, reads a press release issued in this regard on Saturday.  

Transparency provides citizens with a window into government budgets and those citizens, in turn, hold governments accountable. It underpins market confidence and sustainability, the release added.  

