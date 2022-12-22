Despite its 1971 role, spokesperson says Jamaat ‘committed to democracy’ since formation 

Bangladesh

UNB
22 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

Despite its 1971 role, spokesperson says Jamaat ‘committed to democracy’ since formation 

UNB
22 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Despite its widely documented role as collaborating with the Pakistani occupation forces in committing genocide during the Liberation War in 1971, a spokesperson of Jamaat-e-Islami has claimed that the party, since its formation, is "committed to democracy'.

Abu Bakar Molla, EU and UK spokesperson of Jamaat, was speaking on a TRT World current affairs programme, "The Newsmakers", on 21 December.

Jamaat-e-Islami actively opposed the creation of Bangladesh and helped Pakistani forces carry out genocide and crimes against humanity during the nine months of the Liberation War.

In its verdict against Ghulam Azam, the Jamaat ameer in 1971, the International Crimes Tribunal noted that Jamaat-e-Islami – under Ghulam Azam's leadership – operated as a "criminal organisation" during the Liberation War.

Without naming any specific human rights organization, the Jamaat spokesperson said, "What about the international human rights community are saying… they are independent, they are neutral… international human rights community has given statements, saying that human rights are grossly violated in Bangladesh."

Incidentally, Jamaat-e-Islami recently claimed that Indian forces were "behind the killings of intellectuals" at the end of the Liberation War. A claim The Daily Star reported as "yet another blatant attempt to distort history."

During a virtual discussion on the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, Jamaat leaders claimed that Bengali intellectuals were killed so that the country "could not stand without the support of a neighbouring country."

On the TRT World programme, Abu Bakar spoke about supporting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in its call for restoring the caretaker government system and demand for resignation of the current government.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, standing committee member of BNP, reiterated his party's call for national election only under a caretaker government.

Also on the show, Barrister Shah Ali Farhad, former special assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "The (recent) protests are actually purely political party rallies of BNP. No evidence to suggest that they have any mass involvement. While rising costs of living are impacting citizens' lives, they are well informed as to the global reasons behind the rise. Their confidence is on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deliver results, as she has delivered over the last one decade… The government respects the freedoms of assembly and speech of BNP and their allies as long as no public security risk is involved. The fact that BNP organised rallies in all divisional cities is evidence of the government's cooperation in this regard."

Jamaat-e-Islam / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

23h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

12h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

14h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

2h | TBS Career
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

3h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI