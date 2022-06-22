Desperation for food. Aid workers say too little help is coming

For Sharafat Ali of Dokkhin Bordah village, finding food has never been so challenging. Several days after the flash flood drowned his home, the water is receding a bit. But he is racing from here to there for a package of relief with his son.

"I couldn't even feed my son in the last few days," Sharafat said. "I have come to the highway road with the hope to get something. But they are loading the reliefs here on boat to send somewhere else," said a desperate Sharafat Ali.

Some volunteers beside him was loading relief packages on the trawler.

"We are a group of friends from Dhaka and Sylhet distributing the aids in the flood areas. Since most people are assisting people nearby roads, we are sending them to a far village where no aid has reached so far," one of the volunteers said.

Like he said, during our visit to half a dozen flood stricken villages in Companiganj, we found that most of the houses, where people are stranded but still didn't desert their home, didn't receive any kind of aid.

Nekjan Begum, a widowed in Telukhal village said she has mostly surviving on empty bellies ever since the flood washed away her house.

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

"I am a helpless woman. No one helped me. I cannot endure the hunger anymore," Nekjan said.

Asirun Nesa, Rofika Begum, Shahab Uddin and dozens others of the neighbouring villages we spoke to said they have been struggling to manage foods for their families.

"I returned from the shelter centre yesterday. When we had been at the centre there were foods, but back in the home, I have not received any aid from anyone," said Shahur Banu of Shilervanga village standing on knee deep water in front of her house.

Back in the highway road, Mustafizur Rahman of an NGO named HHRD was preparing relief packages. He said they have been in the flood-stricken villages for the last few days.

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

"The aid that is coming is very little in comparison to the need of the people. Whenever we take aid to the villages where aid hardly reached yet, it becomes tough to return because it is always the case that many people remain left. So every aid distribution ends up being a chaos. And why wouldn't it? People are hungry," Mustafiz said.

"To address a situation like this, massive scale of relief distribution is required. The citizen level relief is not a match for the havoc that this flood has created," he added.

The government has allocated over Tk3.5 crores for Sylhet and Sunamganj districts to distribute as humanitarian aid, 1720 metric tons of rice, and 58,000 packets of dried and other food items.

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

But the flood victims and the volunteers and spoke said the government's aid packages are not nearly enough to address the calamities that the latest flood has caused to the people in Sylhet division.