Desco’s fixed asset rises to Tk717.86cr after revaluation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:20 pm

Related News

Desco’s fixed asset rises to Tk717.86cr after revaluation

After the revaluation, its fixed asset increased to Tk2,809.31 crore, from Tk2,091.45 crore on 30 June 2019

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 10:20 pm
Desco’s fixed asset rises to Tk717.86cr after revaluation

The fixed asset of the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) has increased by Tk717.86 crore after its asset revaluation.

The state-owned power distribution company in the country said this in a disclosure published on stock exchanges on Wednesday.

The fixed asset includes the property, plants, and equipment of a company.

It said the audited financial statements for fiscal 2018-2019 have been taken into consideration for asset revaluation.

After the revaluation, its fixed assets increased to Tk2,809.31 crore, from Tk2,091.45 crore on 30 June 2019.

As a result, the revaluation surplus was Tk717.86 crore and the net asset value per share (NAV) increased by Tk18.06.

According to its latest audited financials for fiscal 2019-20, its fixed asset value was Tk2,215.07 crore.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2020-21, the fixed asset rose to Tk2,403.42 crore.

Desco was created as a distribution company in 1996 with an authorised capital of Tk500 crore.

The company was listed on stock exchanges in 2006.

In FY20, its revenue decreased by 1.7% to Tk4,005.81 crore from Tk4,075.33 crore while its net profit fell by 58% to Tk45.56 crore from Tk107.48 crore in FY19.

In the first nine months of FY21, its revenue rose by 3.53% to Tk3,144.94 crore while the net profit decreased by 68.71% to Tk17.05 crore from Tk54.50 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its board of directors will meet on Thursday to consider, among others, audited financial statements of the company for fiscal 2020-2021.

Top News

Desco / Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd. (DESCO) / evaluation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally