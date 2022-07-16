Derailment snaps rail links between Dhaka and northern districts

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 11:05 am

Derailment snaps rail links between Dhaka and northern districts

UNB
16 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Railway services between Dhaka and the northern districts have been under suspension since Saturday morning due to the derailment of a train in Joypurhat.

"Dhaka-bound 'Ekota Express' from Joypurhat veered off the tracks at Tilakpur railway station in Akkelpur upazila around 5am, halting rail communication between the capital and northern Bangladesh," said Tofazzal Hossain, the station master.

Dhaka-bound "Nilsagar Express," Panchagarh-bound "Drutojan Express" and Chilahati-bound "Simanto Express" have been left stranded at Akkelpur and Santahar railway stations since the derailment.

"A relief train from Ishwardi is on its way for the salvage operation," Tofazzal added.

