Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah passes away 

Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, MP, has passed away in New York while undergoing treatment there.

The 76-year-old valiant freedom fighter fought against the Pakistan Army in Sector 11 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Fazle Rabbi, a lawmaker from Gaibandha-5, left behind his three daughters, a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

​​Begum Munnujan Sufian, state minister for labour and employment, as expressed deep sorrow and grief at the demise of the deputy speaker.

She also prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul.

His wife Anwara Rabbi passed away in May, 2020, reports UNB.

Nazmul Hasan, acting Consul General at Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York quoting Deputy Speaker's APS told media that the deputy speaker breathed his last (22 July 2022) at 3:55pm (NY Time) at Mt Sinai Hospital, New York.

"We are in touch with his family members and relatives in New York," he said, adding that necessary formalities need to be completed to repatriate his remains.

Nazmul said they are expecting all documents to be ready by noon tomorrow (24 July) and to get a flight in the evening.

He was a reputed organiser and contributed much in creating public opinion in favour of the Liberation War abroad.

Advocate Fazle Rabbi was born on April 16 in 1946 and was the founding Secretary of Gaibandha Law College from 1979 to 86.

He was also an elected Secretary of Gaibandha BAR from 1978-79.

Advocate Fazle Rabbi was Chairperson of Bangladesh Association for Voluntary Sterilization (BAVS), Gaibandha from 1980 to 81.

He founded a good number of schools, colleges and madrasas in his own constituency.

