Deputy PM of Mauritius lauds Bangladesh for socio-economic development

Deputy Prime Minister (PM) of Mauritius Louis Steven OBEEGADOO has lauded Bangladesh for the progress it achieved in the socio-economic sector over the last decade.

The deputy PM, during a recent meeting with Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen, termed Bangladesh as the "shining example" of development.

The meeting was held in a very congenial atmosphere and a wide range of bilateral issues were discussed, reads an official press release issued on Tuesday.

The deputy PM is delighted to observe the miraculous progress that Bangladesh achieved in the socio-economic sector over the last decade.

He also commented that people of his generation get inspiration from Bangladesh´s freedom struggle.

He expressed satisfaction with the way Bangladesh has handled the Covid-19 situation to protect its people and bring back the economy on the right track.

The deputy PM highlighted the need for the signing of MOUs on tourism cooperation between the two countries.

He said that his government is willing to sign the instrument during the visit of Bangladesh´s foreign minister to Mauritius this year.

He underlined that tourism is the lifeline of the Mauritian economy which was badly hit due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Masud replied that in order to promote tourism, visa processing must be made easier.

He proposed to appoint an Honorary Consul in Bangladesh to expedite the visa processing or a Consular Officer from Mauritian Embassy in New Delhi could visit Dhaka at a regular interval for visa purposes or online visa facilities can be introduced.

Deputy Prime Minister assured to look into the matter of appointing an honorary consul.

Ambassador Masud stressed the need for direct air connectivity for promoting tourism. He also emphasised on concluding the air service agreement between the two countries.

The deputy PM further emphasised concluding all pending agreements/MOUs to strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries.