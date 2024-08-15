Deprived deputy, joint secretaries could be promoted by today or tomorrow

Amid the major reshuffle, resignation and forced retirement in the administration and police, promotions to the positions of joint secretary and additional secretary could be implemented today (15 August) or tomorrow.

This decision aims to address long-standing grievances of officials deprived of promotions due to political reasons over the past 16 years.

According to sources from the Ministry of Public Administration, officials from various BCS batches currently serving as deputy secretaries and joint secretaries will be promoted to the positions of joint secretary and additional secretary, respectively.

The initiative is seen as a response to the frustration and dissatisfaction among BNP-Jamaat affiliated officials who have been sidelined during the tenure of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Hundreds of officials have faced promotion denial over the past 16 years of the Awami League administration, largely due to negative remarks in intelligence reports. Many were left as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) for years or placed in insignificant roles. Some were even forced into compulsory retirement.

On the night of 13 August, a total of 117 senior assistant secretaries, who had allegedly been deprived of promotions, were elevated to the rank of deputy secretary. Those who were previously overlooked in the deputy secretary position will now be promoted to joint secretary and similar promotions will be made to the additional secretary role.

Additionally, a memorandum was submitted to the chief adviser by deputy secretaries from 25 non-administrative cadres who have been left out of promotions similarly.

The memorandum highlights that the Senior Service Pool, responsible for policy formulation in the Secretariat, was intended to be composed of 75% from the administrative cadre and 25% from other cadres as per the 'Promotion Rules 2002.' However, with 4,899 members in the administrative cadre (9.62%) and 46,023 members in the other 25 cadres (90.38%), disparities have emerged in promotion practices.

The memorandum also points out that, in subsequent promotions, including joint secretary and above, recommendations from the Public Service Commission (PSC) and merit lists have been disregarded, resulting in discriminatory practices.

While administrative cadre officials have their promotions ensured in accordance with their batch, those from other cadres have faced inequitable quotas, leading to significant disparities and dissatisfaction among highly qualified officials.

After the student-led mass upsurge on 5 August, a meeting was held the next day with at least 200 officials who had been denied promotions. They presented their case for seniority and rightful promotions, compiling a list of eligible officials based on their batches and submitting it to the Secretary's office.

According to the submitted list, which included 244 names, the first batch of promotions has already elevated 117 senior assistant secretaries—who have no pending disciplinary or anti-corruption cases—to the position of deputy secretary.

Of them, four are from the 11th batch, eight from the 13th batch, 21 from the 15th batch, eight from the 17th batch, 22 from the 18th batch, 21 from the 20th batch, 10 from the 21st batch, 81 from the 22nd batch, 12 from the 24th batch, 12 from the 25th batch, 13 from the 27th batch, 10 from the 28th batch and 22 from the 29th batch.

