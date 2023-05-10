Depression over southeast Bay intensifies into deep depression

The depression over Southeast Bay and the adjoining area has intensified into a deep depression.

At 6 am on Wednesday, it was centred about 1550 km south of Chattogram port, 1470 km south of Cox's Bazar port, 1550 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 1505 km south-southeast of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction till 11 May (Thursday). Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northwards.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain moderate near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal number one.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.