Department of Environment observes International Noise Awareness Day

The Department of Environment has observed International Sound Awareness Day-2023 across the country through various programmes.

The day is observed on the last Wednesday of April every year.

The Department of Environment has observed the day with the slogan "Safe Hearing, Safe Life".

As part of the celebration of the day, the Department of Environment in collaboration with the district administration has conducted mobile courts to control noise pollution simultaneously across the country.

Also, around the day, rallies and discussion meetings were held in the presence of representatives of government and private institutions, Bangladesh Police, education, social and cultural institutions and dignitaries organised by the divisional and district offices of the Department of Environment under the overall supervision of the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

In the discussion meeting organised on the day, the speakers emphasised the awareness of everyone in controlling noise pollution and suggested that everyone should play a role in this regard.

At the end of the discussion session, the awareness TVC produced by the "Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control" was shown to all present.

At the same time, leaflets and stickers have been distributed by running a campaign to make people aware of the harmful aspects of noise pollution.

Also, banners and festoons have been drawn on the important roads of Dhaka city to mark the day. To highlight the importance of the day, pop-ups have been displayed on all government websites and awareness messages have been sent to all mobile users in collaboration with BTRC.

An awareness circular highlighting the importance of the day has been published in the country's leading Bengali and English national dailies.