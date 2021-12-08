Dense fog disrupts Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:44 am

Related News

Dense fog disrupts Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services

Several hundred vehicles got stuck on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services

UNB
08 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Commuters waiting to cross the Padma river had a harrowing time on Wednesday morning, with the authorities suspending ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route due to dense fog.

Mohiuddin Rassel, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the ferry services were halted from 1:30am owing to poor visibility.

As a result, at least four ferries -- Barkot, Jahangir, Enayetpury and Rajanigandha -- remained stranded in the middle of the Padma river, he added.

The BIWTC official also said 12 more ferries were cancelled on both sides of the route.

Several hundred vehicles also got stuck on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services, he added. ''The services will resume once visibility increases," he said.

Top News

Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat / Dense fog

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

2h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

19h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

19h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

19h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh