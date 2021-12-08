Dense fog disrupts Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services

Commuters waiting to cross the Padma river had a harrowing time on Wednesday morning, with the authorities suspending ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route due to dense fog.

Mohiuddin Rassel, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the ferry services were halted from 1:30am owing to poor visibility.

As a result, at least four ferries -- Barkot, Jahangir, Enayetpury and Rajanigandha -- remained stranded in the middle of the Padma river, he added.

The BIWTC official also said 12 more ferries were cancelled on both sides of the route.

Several hundred vehicles also got stuck on both sides of the river due to the suspension of the ferry services, he added. ''The services will resume once visibility increases," he said.