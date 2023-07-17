Denmark wants Bangladesh to join alliance against fossil fuels

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:45 am

UNB
17 July, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Denmark has urged Bangladesh to join the 'Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA)'- an initiative jointly led by Denmark and Costa Rica, and assured of cooperation from the two countries in food, agriculture and ICT sectors.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen paid her farewell call to Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday at the State Guest House-Padma and made the request.

The Ambassador expected Bangladesh's success in the green energy transition, particularly focusing on offshore wind energy generation in coastal areas with the Danish investment and expertise, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary thanked the Danish Ambassador for her relentless efforts in taking the BD-Denmark relations to a new height during her five-year-long tenure in Dhaka.

He thanked the Ambassador for the Danish political support to the Rohingya crisis. He urged for more support from the international community towards resolving the crisis at an early date, particularly early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to tackling climate change, green transition and sustainable infrastructure development.

The Danish Ambassador expressed her whole-hearted gratitude for receiving all-out support of the Bangladesh govt during her tour of duty.

She underlined the issues of the Rohingya crisis and war in Ukraine and hoped for a solution to the crises at an early date with meaningful intervention of the global community.

The Foreign Secretary hosted a lunch in honour of the departing Ambassador at the end of the meeting and handed over a gift as a memento.

Denmark / Bangladesh

