Denmark to invest in Bangladesh’s agricultural sector 

Denmark has expressed keen interest in assisting Bangladesh in developing its agricultural sector, including improving the quality of agricultural products and food, investing in agro-processing industries and ensuring safe food.



The Danish Ambassador to Dhaka Winnie Estrup Petersen announced the cooperation during a courtesy meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak at Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday, read a press release.



Denmark would assist in the quality development of agricultural products and agribusiness of Bangladesh. Initiatives will be taken to send investment and trade missions to Bangladesh when the pandemic situation improves, said the Danish ambassador.



Abdur Razzak said, "Bangladesh lags in exports and processing. The country has great potential for the export and processing of mango, pineapple, banana, tomato, potato and vegetables. Danish investment and advanced technical assistance are required in this regard."



"We also need cooperation in food production in compliance with the Good Agricultural Practice (GAP)," he added.



The Agriculture Minister further sought the cooperation of Denmark in constructing a modern packing house and setting up a modern testing lab on an acre of land in the Purbachal area.

