Denmark, EU welcome interim government: Danish minister

Denmark and the European Union have welcomed the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

"Denmark has had a close cooperation with Bangladesh for more than 50 years, so we naturally follow the development in Bangladesh closely. We, Denmark and the European Union, welcome the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus," reads a press release signed by Dan Jørgensen, minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark.

He said, "The focus should be on good governance, respect for human rights and democracy, including impartial investigations into the many tragic deaths during the protests. We encourage all actors to contribute to a peaceful transition towards democratic elections."