Denmark, EU welcome interim government: Danish minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:51 pm

Related News

Denmark, EU welcome interim government: Danish minister

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:51 pm
Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark. Photo: Collected
Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark. Photo: Collected

Denmark and the European Union have welcomed the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

"Denmark has had a close cooperation with Bangladesh for more than 50 years, so we naturally follow the development in Bangladesh closely. We, Denmark and the European Union, welcome the appointment of an interim government headed by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus," reads a press release signed by Dan Jørgensen, minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark.

He said, "The focus should be on good governance, respect for human rights and democracy, including impartial investigations into the many tragic deaths during the protests. We encourage all actors to contribute to a peaceful transition towards democratic elections."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Denmark / European Union

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

4h | Pursuit
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

23m | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

1h | Videos
I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

I will be responsible to the nation if Sagar-Runi's murder is not prosecuted - Legal Adviser

1h | Videos
Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

Consumer rights and students are monitoring the market in Shariatpur

1h | Videos