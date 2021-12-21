Denmark and PPPA sign MoU to enhance green infrastructure cooperation with Bangladesh

A MoU was signed between the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Prime Minister's Office, Bangladesh and the Embassy of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

It sets in motion greater Danish and European investment initiatives in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The partnership builds on the 50 years of strong bilateral relationship between Denmark and Bangladesh, which will increasingly transition to become trade and investment led, ensuring that our economies stay globally competitive, sustainable, and green.

Danish Ambassador HE Winnie Estrup Petersen said, ''With a growing population, economic growth, and graduation from LDC status, Bangladesh is becoming a key player on the global stage. Its wealth of resources and untapped domestic consumption potential makes the country a good candidate for investment."

"Ultimately, working together we hope to spark a green industrial transformation by cooperating in sectors like clean water & energy, food & agriculture, urban development and transportation. Concretely, we foresee this as an opportunity to match Bangladeshi needs with Danish strongholds, e.g., in maritime and logistics, to develop sustainable maritime and port infrastructure that will ensure stronger integration of Bangladesh into the global supply chains as it continues its growth'', he added.

The Secretary of the Government of Bangladesh and the CEO of PPPA Sultana Afroz, echoed those aspirations, highlighting that "public private partnership between Denmark and Bangladesh is a great way to advance Bangladesh's economic growth with sustainable investments. Bangladesh welcomes investors from Denmark and looks forward to opportunities to work together on green technologies and innovative industrial methods. Collaboration paves the path for green transition for both our economies in a positive and fruitful way.''