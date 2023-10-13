Denmark and Bangladesh move towards a ‘Greener Tomorrow’

As Bangladesh works toward achieving the 2041 vision of Smart Bangladesh, Denmark has been strengthening the close cooperation with Bangladesh on green transition and growth.

This is reflected in the Joint Action Plan between the two countries on Green Framework Engagement launched in June 2023, reads a press release.

To encourage a greener transition and highlight solutions that can support sustainable growth, The Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh hosted a 3-day exhibition between 10-12 October, titled "Greener Tomorrow", at Bay's Edge Gallery. The exhibition showcased cutting-edge Danish green technologies, solutions and best practices in sectors like, Water and Environment, Digitalisation, Energy, Food & Agro, Health and Tech.

Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, who graced the session as a chief guest, called for enhanced collaboration with Denmark to facilitate Dhaka´s transition to a green, smart and sustainable city.

The exhibition was enriched with three panel discussions around challenges and opportunities within a green transition for the Bangladeshi public and private sectors.

Danish Ambassador-designate to Bangladesh, Christian Brix Møller who opened the panel session said, "Climate crisis is real - but it is also a catalyst for collaboration. Denmark and Bangladesh are embracing actions, through partnership on green solutions and political commitment, to face and tackle the crisis. In this journey, Denmark is happy to share its experience of sustainable and inclusive growth with Bangladesh and together find concrete solutions to the challenges."

The first panel session on Sustainable Food & Lifestyle Choices with representatives from Arla, Gain, FAO, Novo Nordisk, Sports Group Denmark and Dan Cake identified solutions for safe and sustainable food production through convergence of science, policy, and industry.

A second panel on Smarter Connectivity and Spaces comprising speakers from Mærsk, DSV, Grameenphone, Pioneer Insurance, Bay Developments and Nokia discussed the importance of public-private partnership in achieving short and long term goals of upgrading the infrastructure to meet international standards.

The three day-long event concluded with a third panel session on Smart Transition Towards Sustainable Production where representatives from Cute Dress, DBL, Fakir Fashions, GiZ, and Grundfos alongside BGMEA President Mr Faruque Hassan discussed pathways to green the supply chains in response to shifting customer tastes, continuous regulatory changes and increased corporate commitments towards the environment.

"The right combination of technologies, knowledge transfer, and capacity building helps foster innovation. These are key for a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh for inclusive economic growth. Denmark, leading in green economic growth is well positioned to become a knowledge partner for Bangladesh on its journey towards sustainability" said Ali Butt, head of Trade at the Embassy of Denmark.

The panellists and guests also deliberated on the need for synergistic solutions, more green financing, and a better business climate to facilitate Bangladesh´s green transition.