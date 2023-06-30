Dengue situation takes alarming turn amid govt's inaction: BNP

BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that dengue situation has taken an alarming turn in the capital amid the government's no visible preventive measures.

"The dengue cases have soared in some parts of the country, including the capital. The number of dengue cases is increasing day by day… it is very alarming. But as always, no action has been taken by the government," he said.

Speaking at a discussion at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also said the Awami regime is always least bothered about the issue of people's life and security since it was not an elected government.

He said the government used the Covid pandemic and vaccine procurement as a scope to make huge money by indulging in plundering, endangering people's lives.

"They're not now doing anything to prevent the dengue outbreak," the BNP leader said.

He warned that people at all levels from villages to cities have started waking up against the government's repression, suppression and exploitation.

"The people have started resisting the oppressors despite being crushed by the autocracy. The people of the country are united to establish their rights," Rizvi observed.

He said the global community has also been awakened against the current government's misrule in Bangladesh. "The democratic world and international human rights organisations are raising their voices against the regime that has imprisoned the entire nation."

The BNP leader also warned that the Awami League government will not be able to hold another stage-managed election amid huge pressure both at home and abroad. "The government is going to face the greatest signal no. 10. Sheikh Hasina's arrogance will no longer work."

He alleged that the ruling party cadres have continued flexing their muscles by attacking and repressing the opposition leaders and activists in different areas, including Gopalganj, even on the occasion of Eid.