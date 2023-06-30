Dengue situation takes alarming turn amid govt's inaction: BNP

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Dengue situation takes alarming turn amid govt's inaction: BNP

UNB
30 June, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 04:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that dengue situation has taken an alarming turn in the capital amid the government's no visible preventive measures.

"The dengue cases have soared in some parts of the country, including the capital. The number of dengue cases is increasing day by day… it is very alarming. But as always, no action has been taken by the government," he said.

Speaking at a discussion at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also said the Awami regime is always least bothered about the issue of people's life and security since it was not an elected government.

He said the government used the Covid pandemic and vaccine procurement as a scope to make huge money by indulging in plundering, endangering people's lives.

"They're not now doing anything to prevent the dengue outbreak," the BNP leader said.

He warned that people at all levels from villages to cities have started waking up against the government's repression, suppression and exploitation.

"The people have started resisting the oppressors despite being crushed by the autocracy. The people of the country are united to establish their rights," Rizvi observed.

He said the global community has also been awakened against the current government's misrule in Bangladesh. "The democratic world and international human rights organisations are raising their voices against the regime that has imprisoned the entire nation."

The BNP leader also warned that the Awami League government will not be able to hold another stage-managed election amid huge pressure both at home and abroad. "The government is going to face the greatest signal no. 10. Sheikh Hasina's arrogance will no longer work."

He alleged that the ruling party cadres have continued flexing their muscles by attacking and repressing the opposition leaders and activists in different areas, including Gopalganj, even on the occasion of Eid.

Top News / Health / Politics

BNP / Dengue / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

2d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

3d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

2d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh