Dengue situation can be controlled only if people are aware: Mayor Taposh

The dengue population cannot be controlled by authorities alone without the active participation and awareness of people, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today.

Speaking to the media after inspecting a mosquito eradication programme in the capital's Hazaribagh on Wednesday, the mayor said, "Dengue is making us suffer the most. Today, our staff checked 26 houses in Madhubagh and found larvae in a pot of soil kept in the open. Dengue can spread to the whole area from this one source. That's why we all need to be aware.

"We are destroying the source of Aedes wherever we find it," he said, adding the campaign was going on in all 75 wards.

He, however, said it was necessary for people to be aware.

"We have to play our responsible role so that water does not accumulate in and around our houses. We can control dengue if we keep our facilities clean. Now dengue has spread across the country which is more of a challenge for us," the mayor said.