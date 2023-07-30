Dengue outbreak: Death toll rises to 247 with 8 more deaths in 24 hours

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 247 this year.

During the period, 2,731 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,184 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,418 dengue patients, including 5,147 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 46,207 dengue cases, 37,207 recoveries this year.