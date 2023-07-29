Dengue outbreak: Death toll rises to 239 with 10 more deaths in 24 hours

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 239 this year.

During the period, 2,202 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,143 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 8,961 dengue patients, including 5,100 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 46,207 dengue cases and 37,207 recoveries this year.