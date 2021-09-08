Dengue menace: One more dies, 256 hospitalised in 24hrs

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 53 with one more death reported in 24 hours until Wednesday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 256 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease.

Among the new patients, 212 were admitted to various government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the rest 44 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 12,690 patients were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue this year while 53 of them died.

Currently, some 1,242 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country until Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 1,088 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 154 were listed outside the Dhaka.

So far, 11,395 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier second wave of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities.

