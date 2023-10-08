Dengue increasing for climate change, building construction in rural areas: LGRD minister

The LGRD minister visited Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) anti-mosquito campaign in the Badda and Notun Bazaar areas of the capital with Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Sunday (8 October). Photo: Courtesy

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operative (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said dengue cases are rising due to climate change and construction of many buildings in rural areas.

"Many buildings have been constructed in our rural areas where water has become stagnant, creating a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes. Raising awareness among all citizens and removing dengue mosquito breeding grounds are critical to safeguarding people across the country from the scourge of dengue fever," the minister said while visiting Dhaka North City Corporation's (DNCC) anti-mosquito campaign in the Badda and Notun Bazaar areas of the capital with Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

During this campaign, Dhaka North Zonal Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Zulkar Nayan held a mobile court and imposed a Tk3 lakh fine for discovering Aedes larvae in a building under construction. Two regular cases were also filed after larvae were discovered in two more buildings.

Minister Md Tazul Islam said, "Aedes mosquitos are mostly born in people's houses or under construction sites. This mosquito does not breed in rivers, ditches, canals, bills, or sewer water. This mosquito breeds in clean, stagnant water. The most effective tool for preventing dengue mosquitoes is awareness."

"The number of dengue patients in Dhaka is gradually decreasing as a result of the ministry's different initiatives. We need to engage more individuals and raise awareness," he added.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "So far, we have fined Tk2.90 crore by conducting our magistrate mobile court until Sunday. We would not issue a fine if we did not find Aedes mosquitoes. Special operations are going on."

"In October, it rains and then it shines. With climatic change, Aedes mosquito larvae reproduce more. In the current situation, DNCC has adopted a new strategy. We are conducting Thana-based operations under our jurisdiction. In this way, we can go to more areas and kill mosquitoes," he added.

The mayor said, "We do not wish to levy fines. Aedes mosquitoes do not reside in sewers, but rather in homes. Aedes mosquitoes are spreading, particularly in areas where cars are parked and washed. After washing the automobile, apply some bleaching powder and kerosene to the affected area.

"In addition, I would like to propose that everyone, including neighbourhoods, mosques, pagodas, and schools, make Aedes mosquito a topic of discussion. It should not be underestimated in any way. A death destroys a family. So let us all work together to create a social movement to keep Aedes mosquitoes out of everyone's homes."

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,086 this year.

Some 2,742 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, DGHS said. A total of 8,800 dengue patients, including 2,826 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.