Dengue, diarrhoea patients increase in Ctg amid intense heat

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

Dengue, diarrhoea patients increase in Ctg amid intense heat

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 05:14 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dengue, diarrhoea and viral fever patients are increasing in Chattogram, amid the intense heat wave sweeping across the country. 

Children and elderly people are especially being affected, doctors said. 

Health officials advised people to maintain cleanliness, eat balanced food, drink pure water and take caution while walking in the sun.

According to the information of the District Civil Surgeon's Office, 151 people were admitted to hospitals due to diarrhoea in the last 24 hours. On Monday, this number was 155.

In the last 24 hours, two people were newly infected with dengue. The number of dengue patients detected in the city so far this year is 197, which is ten times more than last year.

Besides, more than 500 patients received treatment for viral diseases in 15 upazilas.

Dr Mohammad Nurul Haider, medical officer (Disease and Control) at the Civil Surgeon's Office, said, "For the past one month, more patients are seeking treatment in upazila health complexes for diarrhoea."

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury said the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain. He said, "As it does not rain normally, water accumulates and mosquito larvae are born, causing an increased outbreak."

Patients who came for treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Monday, said on this day, 180 people were treated in the children's department.

Dr Mohammad Saiful Islam, resident doctor at Children's department of the hospital, told The Business Standard, "For the past one week, more than 150 children have been brought to the hospital for treatment suffering from diarrhoea and viral diseases."

Dr Mohammad Mainul Karim, assistant registrar (medicine) of the hospital, said, "Adult men should drink at least 3-3.5 litres of pure water a day and adult women 2.5-3 litres. At the same time, spicy, fried food or takeout should be avoided."

Top News

Chattogram / Dengue / Diarrhoea / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

5h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

2d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage