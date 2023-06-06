Dengue, diarrhoea patients increase in Ctg amid intense heat

Dengue, diarrhoea and viral fever patients are increasing in Chattogram, amid the intense heat wave sweeping across the country.

Children and elderly people are especially being affected, doctors said.

Health officials advised people to maintain cleanliness, eat balanced food, drink pure water and take caution while walking in the sun.

According to the information of the District Civil Surgeon's Office, 151 people were admitted to hospitals due to diarrhoea in the last 24 hours. On Monday, this number was 155.

In the last 24 hours, two people were newly infected with dengue. The number of dengue patients detected in the city so far this year is 197, which is ten times more than last year.

Besides, more than 500 patients received treatment for viral diseases in 15 upazilas.

Dr Mohammad Nurul Haider, medical officer (Disease and Control) at the Civil Surgeon's Office, said, "For the past one month, more patients are seeking treatment in upazila health complexes for diarrhoea."

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury said the outbreak of dengue is increasing due to intermittent rain. He said, "As it does not rain normally, water accumulates and mosquito larvae are born, causing an increased outbreak."

Patients who came for treatment at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital on Monday, said on this day, 180 people were treated in the children's department.

Dr Mohammad Saiful Islam, resident doctor at Children's department of the hospital, told The Business Standard, "For the past one week, more than 150 children have been brought to the hospital for treatment suffering from diarrhoea and viral diseases."

Dr Mohammad Mainul Karim, assistant registrar (medicine) of the hospital, said, "Adult men should drink at least 3-3.5 litres of pure water a day and adult women 2.5-3 litres. At the same time, spicy, fried food or takeout should be avoided."