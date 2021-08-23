Dengue: Death toll rises to 37 and 276 more hospitalized in 24 hrs

The death toll from dengue fever rises to 37 with one more death reported in 24 hours until Monday morning, according to a report of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 276 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, it said.

Among the new patients, 243 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Of the deceased, 33 died alone in Dhaka city, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.

Some 1,146 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Monday morning, according to DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 1,059 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 8,317 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 7,134of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Six hospitals declared Dengue-dedicated

Amid the worrying rise in dengue patients in hospitals, the DGHS on Monday set aside six hospitals of Dhaka city for treating ailment from the mosquito-borne disease, a notification said.

The six dedicated hospitals are: Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at Tongi in Gazipur; Railway General Hospital at Kamalapur, Dhaka, 20-bed Aminbazar Govt Hospital in Dhaka, Lalkuthi Hospital at Mirpur in Dhaka, and 31-bed Kamrangirchar Hospital in Dhaka.