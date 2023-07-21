Dengue death toll rises to 156 with one more death in 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
21 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Dengue death toll rises to 156 with one more death in 24 hours

During the period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever

UNB
21 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Dengue death toll rises to 156 with one more death in 24 hours

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 156 this year.

During the period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 403 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,076 dengue patients, including 3,560 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 28,443 dengue cases and 22,221 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Top News

Dengue / Dengue death toll / Dengue Cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

7h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

7h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

1d | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results