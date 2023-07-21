Dengue death toll rises to 156 with one more death in 24 hours

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 156 this year.

During the period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 403 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 6,076 dengue patients, including 3,560 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 28,443 dengue cases and 22,221 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.