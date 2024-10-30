Dengue claims 4 more lives in 24hr

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Four more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning (30 October), raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 290 this year.

In the recent fatalities, two were reported in Chattogram Division, and one each in Dhaka Division (excluding city corporation) and Dhaka South City Corporation.

During this period, 1,154 additional patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of these, 250 dengue patients were admitted in Dhaka North City Corporation, while 147 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,966 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since 1 January, a total of 60,574 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries in 2023.