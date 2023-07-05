Dengue cases cross 10,000 mark since Jan

The number of dengue cases in the country has crossed the 10,000-mark since January this year with the death of one patient and hospitalisation of 584 others by 8am on Wednesday.

Of the new patients, 382 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 202 outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest death, the tally of deaths from mosquito-borne fever rose to 62 this year, of whom 15 patients died in the last five days of July. Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases, said the directorate.

A total of 1,911 dengue patients, including 1,285 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

As the fever has taken an alarming turn at the beginning of the monsoon, experts recommended to undergo dengue test if anyone has fever, and eat more liquid food.

"As per the density of larvae in this year's Aedes mosquito survey, there is a risk that dengue infection may increase greatly in the next few days. In addition, due to intermittent rains in the past few days, water has accumulated in numerous abandoned containers, in which Aedes mosquitoes will lay their eggs," entomologist Kabirul Bashar, professor of Jahangirnagar University Zoology Department, told The Business Standard.

"If dengue control activities are not increased on an urgent basis, the dengue situation this year will be worse than any time in the past," he warned.

"In case of fever, dengue test should be conducted within one to three days, and should be under medical supervision," added Bashar.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has called upon the city corporations to kill mosquitoes to prevent the spread of dengue.

"Dengue patients are coming to the hospital every day. At present, there are more than 1,500 patients admitted to the hospital. Mosquito control is essential to prevent infestation and death," he said at the inaugural ceremony of the BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said the Directorate General of Health Services should be held accountable for the increasing number of deaths due to dengue.

"The death rate due to dengue is increasing this year. The health directorate must pay more attention to the matter," Mayor Taposh said while speaking at an event at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

He recommended increasing the quality and scope of medical services and ensuring early intervention and medical care.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the health directorate recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year, while the cases touched the 10,000-mark in September.