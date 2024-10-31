Dengue: 7 more die, 1,243 hospitalised in 24hrs

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning (31 October), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 297 this year.

During the period, 1, 243 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 313 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 184 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,044 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 61, 817 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.