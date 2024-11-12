Dengue: 7 more die, 1,211 hospitalized in 24hrs

BSS
12 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:02 pm

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Seven more dengue patients died and 1,211 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till this morning (12 November).

"During the period, 108 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 139 in Chattogram, 291 in Dhaka division, 221 in Dhaka North city while 190 in Dhaka South, 130 in Khulna, 67 in Rajshahi, 43 in Mymensingh, 18 in Rangpur and eight were admitted to different hospitals in Sylhet division," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 74,800 while 367 deaths from dengue were reported during the period, it added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

